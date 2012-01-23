* Sees 2012 revenue up 19-29 pct

* Sees 2012 total gross cash collections at 62-67 bln roubles

* FY 2011 revenue up 30 pct to 52.1 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Jan 23 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, expects revenue to rise 19-29 percent this year, as the market continues to recovery.

"Q4 sales figures showed a 30 percent year-on-year increase, reinforcing management's confidence that growth in PIK's segment of the market is intact and based upon solid and sustainable fundamentals," PIK said on Monday.

PIK, which specialises in construction of affordable housing, said it sees total gross cash collections at 62-67 billion roubles ($1.98-$2.14 billion) this year, up from 52.1 billion roubles in 2011.

Revenue from apartment sales rose 49.5 percent in the whole of 2011 to 35 billion roubles and by 40.2 percent in the fourth quarter alone.

The company, 38 percent owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, also said it expects new sales to total 600,000-650,000 square metres this year.

Last year, it sold homes totalling 510,000 square metres, slightly below a 520,000 target.