MOSCOW, Sept 18 PIK Group, one of
Russia's largest homebuilders, on Tuesday posted a 900 million
rouble ($29.43 million) net loss for the first half of 2012
compared to a net profit 3.2 billion roubles a year ago on the
back of lower sales.
Total revenue fell to 15.1 billion roubles from 22.8 billion
roubles in the first half of 2011, with revenue from sales of
apartments falling to 9.6 billion roubles from 17.3 billion,
PIK, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said in a
presentation on its web site.
The company, which specialises in low cost housing, also
said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.8 billion roubles from 5.5
billion roubles the year earlier.