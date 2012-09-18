MOSCOW, Sept 18 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, on Tuesday posted a 900 million rouble ($29.43 million) net loss for the first half of 2012 compared to a net profit 3.2 billion roubles a year ago on the back of lower sales.

Total revenue fell to 15.1 billion roubles from 22.8 billion roubles in the first half of 2011, with revenue from sales of apartments falling to 9.6 billion roubles from 17.3 billion, PIK, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said in a presentation on its web site.

The company, which specialises in low cost housing, also said its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.8 billion roubles from 5.5 billion roubles the year earlier.