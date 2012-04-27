MOSCOW, April 27 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, on Friday posted a return to full-year profit on the back of a market recovery.

Net profit totalled 4.8 billion roubles ($163.71 million)after a 6 billion rouble net loss in 2010, PIK, part-owned by potash billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, said in a statement.

Total revenues were up by 20.7 percent to 46 billion roubles, with revenue from sales of apartments growing 30 percent to 35.3 billion roubles.