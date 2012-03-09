WELLINGTON, March 9 State-owned New Zealand coal miner Solid Energy is set to buy the failed Pike River coal mine, in which 29 miners were killed in an explosion in 2010 and later entombed in the mine.

The receivers of the mine on the West Coast of New Zealand's South Island said on Friday they had reached a conditional sale agreement with Solid Energy, and would continue to look to recover the remains of the miners.

"Negotiations will continue with the Crown to establish a trust that will help oversee efforts to enter the main area of the mine and facilitate body recovery," said John Fisk of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The bodies of the 29 miners killed in an explosion, believed to have been caused by methane gas, have never been recovered. Two workers in the access tunnel escaped.

The mine has been sealed because of lethal toxic gases and to minimise the risk of further explosions.

There is estimated to be about 18 million tonnes of high-quality coking coal, with a market value of billions of dollars remaining at Pike River, which was only a matter of months into its productive life when the explosion occurred.

Pike River Coal, around 30 percent owned by New Zealand Oil and Gas Ltd, was placed into administration after the explosion.

Solid Energy, which expressed its interest in Pike River soon after the disaster, confirmed the conditional agreement but refused to make any other comment.

It operates two mines in the region and has already bought some of the Pike River company's external assets, including coal stocks and a transport facility.

Pike River is located on the mountainous and sparsely populated coast, an area with a long history of mining, and fatal mining disasters.

A government inquiry into the explosion is underway and three people, including the mine's chief executive, have been charged with negligence.

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Michael Perry)