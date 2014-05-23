WASHINGTON May 23 A best-selling book by a
French economist on rising wealth inequality has come under fire
after the Financial Times newspaper said on Friday that an
investigation it carried out found a series of errors that
skewed the author's findings.
The FT said it found mistakes and unexplained entries in the
spreadsheets underpinning Thomas Piketty's "Capital in the
Twenty-First Century". The roughly 700-page book was published
this year and gained quick popularity, hitting the top of the
New York Times bestseller list in May.
Piketty has been traveling the world promoting his book,
meeting with top officials such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob
Lew, and earning the praise of decorated economists.
Piketty's work shows that wealth inequalities are heading
back up to levels last seen before World War One. The FT said
its investigation undercuts this claim and indicates there is
little evidence in Piketty's original sources to bear out the
thesis that an increasing share of total wealth is held by the
richest few.
In response, Piketty told the FT: "I have no doubt that my
historical data series can be improved and will be improved in
the future ... but I would be very surprised if any of the
substantive conclusion about the long-run evolution of wealth
distributions was much affected by these improvements."
The newspaper's finding comes a little more than a year
after another well-known economic research study came under
attack for errors, which the authors later accepted
responsibility for.
That controversy involved a 2010 study by Harvard economists
Kenneth Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart, key parts of which were
undone by a 28-year-old graduate student.
Piketty did not immediately reply to an email from Reuters
seeking comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Peter Galloway)