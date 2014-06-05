June 5 Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the second
largest U.S. chicken processor, has lined up a number of banks
to help finance its offer for Hillshire Brands Co as it
escalates its bidding war with Jimmy Dean sausage maker Tyson
Foods Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
Pilgrim's Pride, which is majority owned by Brazilian meat
processing company JBS S.A., has lined up banks
including Barclays PLC, Bank of Montreal,
Rabobank and Wells Fargo & Co to finance a potential
bid, the people said.
Pilgrim's Pride and the banks declined to comment. The
people declined to be named because the matter is private.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Mariana Santibanez of IFR in New
York; Editing by Chris Reese)