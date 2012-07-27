* Q2 EPS $0.27 vs analysts' view $0.28

* Sees volatility in feed ingredient market

* Sees tepid consumer spending

July 27 Chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp on Friday posted a quarterly profit that fell just short of analysts' estimates and said it expected volatility in the feed ingredient market and tepid spending by consumers in the second half of the year.

The worst drought in the U.S. Midwest grain belt in more than 50 years sparked a month-long grain price rally that saw corn and soybean prices hitting record highs last week, raising concern about global food prices. This week's rain is only expected to benefit soybeans.

Chief Executive Bill Lovette said his company, which runs chicken processing plants and sells its products to retailers and food-service distributors, would focus on what it can control.

Pilgrim's, which is majority owned by Brazilian meat producer JBS SA, has been trying to cut expenses to counter higher costs for corn and soybeans.

Pilgrim's said it had earned $69.4 million, or 27 cents per share, during the second quarter; that compared with a year-earlier loss of $128.1 million, or 57 cents per share.

Sales rose 2.7 percent to $1.97 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 28 cents per share on $2.04 billion in sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net debt was reduced to $1.18 billion in the period. The company said it had cut net debt by $248 million so far this year.

Pilgrim's also said that David Bell, Harvard Business School's George M. Moffett professor of agriculture and business, had joined its board as of July 25.