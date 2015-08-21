Two pilots in the Saudi-led coalition were killed when their Apache helicopter came down on the border with Yemen on Friday, the coalition said.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the coalition said it was investigating the cause of the crash, which took place in Saudi Arabia's border province of Jizan.

Yemen's Saba news agency, run by the Houthi movement, said Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter in Jizan.

The coalition named the two pilots as Ali Bin Mohammed Al Qarni and Nasser bin Mohammed Al Harthy.

