South Korea's Moon says to push for reform and unity
SEOUL South Korea's Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday he would push for reform and national unity if he is confirmed as the next president.
Two pilots in the Saudi-led coalition were killed when their Apache helicopter came down on the border with Yemen on Friday, the coalition said.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the coalition said it was investigating the cause of the crash, which took place in Saudi Arabia's border province of Jizan.
Yemen's Saba news agency, run by the Houthi movement, said Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter in Jizan.
The coalition named the two pilots as Ali Bin Mohammed Al Qarni and Nasser bin Mohammed Al Harthy.
JAKARTA Jakarta's Christian governor was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy, a harsher-than-expected ruling that critics fear will embolden hardline Islamist forces to challenge secularism in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.