By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 13 The Arkansas Teacher Retirement
System terminated Pacific Investment Management Co, which
managed about $475 million for its pension fund, following the
departure of Bill Gross in late September, George Hopkins,
executive director, said on Monday.
"Under any circumstance, we were going to trim our
fixed-income exposure and de-risk our fixed-income portfolios,"
Hopkins told Reuters. "Mr. Gross leaves and so it was an easy
opening for us to do the same. Pimco found themselves in the
wrong place at the wrong time."
Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors and
the former manager of the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, quit
Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
According to two sources familiar with the matter, he was
expected to be fired the next day from the firm he helped launch
more than four decades ago and built into a $2 trillion
investment powerhouse.
The Arkansas assets will be transferred to a fixed-income
index fund managed by State Street Global Advisors.
Hopkins told Reuters that while the $14.6 billion pension
fund has a 20 percent target allocation to fixed income, "we
wanted to lower our overall risk and get into some senior
securities and lower duration assets." Pensions & Investments
was first to report the Arkansas move from Pimco.
California Treasurer Bill Lockyer on Friday said the state's
529 college savings plan ScholarShare had pulled its $262
million investment from Pimco's Total Return Fund following the
departure of Gross.
Since Gross' departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with
$23.5 billion leaving the Pimco Total Return Fund in September
alone.
"Pimco is a top-echelon California company. And we're
confident it will emerge from the shake-up even stronger,"
Lockyer said in a statement. "But ScholarShare has a duty to
protect the college savings of the thousands of families who
have placed their money, and trust, in the program. This action
fulfills that duty and honors that trust."
