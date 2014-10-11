BERLIN Oct 11 Bond investors need to revise
their expectations of the returns they can make in the years
ahead, said Scott Mather, one of three Pimco managers who run
the firm's Total Return Fund following the shock exit of
co-founder Bill Gross last month.
In an interview with Germany's Boersen-Zeitung newspaper,
Mather, Chief Investment Officer for U.S. core strategies at
Pimco, said: "Even if interest rates gradually increase, with a
global portfolio of bonds with the best creditworthiness you can
maybe expect a return of about 3 percent in the coming years."
He said investors could earn a "little more" but not much
more with equities.
Pimco's flagship Total Return Fund has seen heavy outflows
since Gross announced last month he was leaving the Newport
Beach, California-based firm he started in the 1970s to join
smaller rival Janus Capital Group.
Mather, who told the paper the investment process would not
change with Gross gone, said he saw opportunities in peripheral
euro zone countries and in contingent convertible "CoCo" bonds,
a complex form of hybrid debt.
He said that many CoCo bonds had been issued and not all of
them had found investors. "We believe they are cheap," he told
the paper.
Pimco is a unit of German insurance group Allianz.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin)