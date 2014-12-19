NEW YORK Dec 19 Bond giant Pacific Investment
Management Co said on Friday that it expects the European
Central Bank to further expand its balance sheet by buying
euro-denominated investment-grade corporate and sovereign bonds.
In its 2015 credit outlook report, Mark Kiesel, chief
investment officer of global credit, said the ECB should stay
very accommodative in the year and "European rates will likely
be at zero for the foreseeable future, anchoring European
duration and generating strong demand for credit and higher
income.
"The ECB has finally embraced quantitative easing: Purchase
programs of covered bonds and asset-backed securities are
already underway, and as European inflation remains stubbornly
low, we expect that the ECB will further expand its balance
sheet by buying euro-denominated IG corporate and sovereign
bonds," Kiesel said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)