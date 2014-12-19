NEW YORK Dec 19 Bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co said on Friday that it expects the European Central Bank to further expand its balance sheet by buying euro-denominated investment-grade corporate and sovereign bonds.

In its 2015 credit outlook report, Mark Kiesel, chief investment officer of global credit, said the ECB should stay very accommodative in the year and "European rates will likely be at zero for the foreseeable future, anchoring European duration and generating strong demand for credit and higher income.

"The ECB has finally embraced quantitative easing: Purchase programs of covered bonds and asset-backed securities are already underway, and as European inflation remains stubbornly low, we expect that the ECB will further expand its balance sheet by buying euro-denominated IG corporate and sovereign bonds," Kiesel said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)