(Adds Kiesel's view on emerging markets and Russia starting in
fourth paragraph, byline.)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 19 Bond giant Pacific Investment
Management Co said on Friday that it expects the European
Central Bank to further expand its balance sheet by buying
euro-denominated investment-grade corporate and sovereign bonds.
In its 2015 credit outlook report, Mark Kiesel, Pimco's
chief investment officer of global credit, said the ECB should
stay very accommodative and "European rates will likely be at
zero for the foreseeable future, anchoring European duration and
generating strong demand for credit and higher income.
"The ECB has finally embraced quantitative easing: Purchase
programs of covered bonds and asset-backed securities are
already underway, and as European inflation remains stubbornly
low, we expect that the ECB will further expand its balance
sheet by buying euro-denominated IG corporate and sovereign
bonds," Kiesel said.
Kiesel said emerging-market credit could be volatile in the
coming months given weak commodity and oil prices as well as
investor anxiety over the beginning of gradual Federal Reserve
tightening.
Pimco posted a record total outflow of $5.8 billion from its
emerging-market funds in the first 11 months of 2014, according
to Morningstar data.
Pimco's funds have suffered from ill-timed investment bets
in Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Venezuela, along with the ongoing
flight by investors from emerging markets and the management
shakeup following the dramatic departures of co-founder Bill
Gross and Chief Executive Officer Mohamed El-Erian. [ID:
nL1N0U11LY]
On Russia, Kiesel said corporate spreads now reflect not
only a simple estimation of credit risk, but also the larger
geopolitical risk in these largely sanction-able names.
"Credits in Russia currently offer 4 times and 5 times the
spread compensation of U.S. investment-grade names for the same
amount of credit risk, suggesting that Russia could be an
interesting opportunity in 2015," he said.
Kiesel said Russian triple-B rated corporate spreads are
currently at 500 basis points on average, some 40 basis points
wider than the average spread on U.S. single-B rated credits.
"We expect Russia, China and Brazil to be the key drivers of
EM corporate credit performance for 2015, but it bears
remembering that the investment opportunity is in the growth of
this asset class as a whole," he said.
Law firm Girard Gibbs LLP said on Wednesday it is
"investigating potential claims on behalf of investors who
purchased shares in the Pimco Emerging Markets Bond Fund
concerning possible violations of federal and state securities
laws.
"The fund's investment in Russian bonds has remained
significant," it said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alan Crosby)