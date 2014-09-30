(Adds data on fund flows, trading volume, background, quote)
By Jennifer Ablan and Jessica Toonkel
Sept 30 The Pimco Total Return exchange-traded
fund saw $448 million in outflows Friday following news
of the departure of longtime manager Bill Gross, but outflows
slowed on Monday to $98 million, according to a Pimco
spokesperson.
Friday's outflows represented a record for the ETF. With
$3.12 billion in assets as of Monday, the ETF is a fraction of
the Pimco Total Return Fund, the $222 billion bond fund that
Gross had managed since 1987. Gross co-founded Pacific
Investment Management Co, a $2 trillion asset management firm,
in 1971.
Trading in the Total Return ETF hit 5.04 million shares on
Friday, its busiest day of activity.
Dave Nadig, chief investment officer at ETF research firm
ETF.com, which tracks ETF flows, said the iShares Core U.S.
Aggregate Bond Index, saw about $403 million in inflows
on Monday. "My guess is some of that is just people parking
their BOND money into AGG," Nadig said.
Last week, Pimco said the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating whether it inflated the returns of
the ETF, the latest in a series of incidents that preceded
Gross' decision to leave the company for Denver-based Janus
Capital Group.
Gross' departure from Pimco was preceded by months of
clashes between the star investor and the firm's executive
committee that got progressively worse, according to sources
familiar with the situation.
Shares of the Pimco ETF were quiet on Tuesday, falling 4
cents to $108.42 on volume of more than 600,000 shares in
composite trade.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
