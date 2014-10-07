(Adds total sum of money with Pimco in 2nd paragraph)

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK Oct 7 The Florida State Board of Administration said it would "significantly" reduce the amount the state's retirement system has invested with Pimco, less than two weeks after the money manager's chief investment officer, Bill Gross, shocked markets by resigning.

Together, the Florida Retirement System pension and investment plans will move more than $1 billion away from Pimco, although a final number has not yet been decided.

The funds moved out of Pimco will come from the $1.9 billion in the pension plan and the $1 billion in the investment plan that the Newport Beach, Calif.-based company currently manages for the state of Florida.

"After a thorough assessment we are making adjustments to our arrangements with Pimco regarding both the FRS Pension Plan and FRS Investment Plan," according to an email sent on Tuesday from spokesman Dennis MacKee.

The Florida Retirement System Pension Plan will see "significantly reduced" amounts with Pimco. The exact amount has yet to be determined, MacKee said.

He added that Pimco now separately manages an active core mandate of about $1.9 billion for the pension plan.

The funds moved away from Pimco will be transitioned among SBA internal managers and existing external managers, MacKee said, listing BlackRock; Neuberger Berman; Amundi Smith Breeden;

BMO's Taplin, Canida & Habacht; and Prudential.

The FRS Investment Plan is terminating the Pimco Total Return and Pimco Inflation Response Multi-Asset Strategy funds, with $535.9 million and $493.9 million, respectively.

Those assets will be transitioned to existing managers, as well, MacKee said, listing two BlackRock funds.

Bill Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor, quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc on Sept. 26, the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago.

Pimco is likely to see continued outflows from institutional investors, as a number of retirement systems still have the company on watch lists, which are often a precedent to shifting money away from a manager.

Already Pimco saw a record $23.5 billion in outflows from its flagship Total Return Fund in September, with the largest daily outflow on the day of Gross's resignation.

Pimco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; editing by Chris Reese, Tom Brown and Gunna Dickson)