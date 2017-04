NEW YORK Oct 21 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday the company will drop the Pimco Total Return Fund from its 401k plan as a result of the sudden departure of Bill Gross.

Ford said in a statement to Reuters: "Ford Motor Company constantly monitors and assesses the performance of its investment lineup. Effective Nov. 14, 2014, the Pimco Total Return Fund is being removed from Ford's investment lineup." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)