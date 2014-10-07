BOSTON Oct 7 Janus Capital Group Inc bond chief Gibson Smith said he was consulted by Janus CEO Richard Weil before the Denver asset manager hired star bond fund manager Bill Gross from Pimco.

In an interview on Tuesday, Smith said he plans to stay at Janus, with his bond fund team intact, as Gross starts up a separate business unit in California. Weil has offered a 'tremendous amount' of support, Smith said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Diane Craft)