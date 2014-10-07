BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON Oct 7 Janus Capital Group Inc bond chief Gibson Smith said he was consulted by Janus CEO Richard Weil before the Denver asset manager hired star bond fund manager Bill Gross from Pimco.
In an interview on Tuesday, Smith said he plans to stay at Janus, with his bond fund team intact, as Gross starts up a separate business unit in California. Weil has offered a 'tremendous amount' of support, Smith said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Diane Craft)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.