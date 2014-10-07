BRIEF-Bank of the Philippine Islands says Q1 net income rose 25.6% to 6.25 bln pesos
* Q1 net income rose 25.6% relative to the same period last year, to 6.25 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 7 The Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund had $2.8 billion of inflows since Bill Gross' departure from Pimco on Sept. 26 through Oct. 3, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.
The mutual-fund tracker also said the BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities fund saw more than $1 billion of inflows for the same time period.
Meanwhile, the DoubleLine Total Return Fund Bond Fund had $1.35 bln of inflows since Gross' departure through Oct. 3, Morningstar data said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.