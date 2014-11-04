NEW YORK Nov 4 The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 18th straight month of outflows in October, totaling $27.5 billion versus $23.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to a statement by Pacific Investment Management Co on Tuesday.

As of the end of October, the Pimco Total Return Fund assets were $170.9 billion though the fund remains the largest actively managed bond fund in the world. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)