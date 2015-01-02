NEW YORK Jan 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund posted a 20th straight month of outflows in December, and the fund's assets are now at less than half their peak in 2013.

In contrast, Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds, which has been a major Pimco rival, on Friday reported an 11th consecutive month of net inflows in December, totaling $2.23 billion.

Pimco Total Return had outflows of $19.4 billion in December, more than twice the $9.5 billion withdrawn in November, Pimco said in a statement posted online on Friday.

The fund's assets were $143.4 billion at the end of December, less than half the peak of nearly $293 billion hit in 2013.

There has been a rush of withdrawals from Pimco after management turmoil last year spooked investors, including the shock resignation of Bill Gross in September from the company he helped co-found. Gross' exit came only eight months after his top deputy, Mohamed El-Erian, quit amid acrimony.

Those departures, coupled with underperformance, caused some investors "to question whether or not they want to have their fixed income exposure come from Pimco," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

He cautioned that the latest outflows also reflect seasonal factors.

"Many investors use the end of the year as their chance to shift allocations or revisit their underlying fund holdings," Rosenbluth said. If performance improves, "then we could see stabilization."

Pimco Total Return returned 4.69 percent in 2014, trailing 76 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar data.

Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Friday that its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended December with net inflows of $1.5 billion, compared with $819 million in November. That brought the fund's net inflows to $7.9 billion in 2014.

DoubleLine's overall net inflows in 2014 were $10.85 billion. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)