NEW YORK Oct 2 Pacific Investment Management Co. had $25.5 billion of net outflows firm-wide across all of its U.S. open-ended funds in September, the bulk of which came out of its flagship fund, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.

Morningstar estimated net outflow for the flagship Pimco Total Return Fund of $17.9 billion in September, compared with the Newport Beach, Calif.'s figure of $25.3 billion.

Morningstar said the firm estimates open-end fund net flows by computing the change in assets from one month to the next that is not explained by the performance of the fund. "The fund's actual flows may differ from Morningstar's estimates for a variety of reasons, including the timing of actual purchases and redemptions versus our assumptions and the timing and type of dividend distributions, for example." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)