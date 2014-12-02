BRIEF-Skyfame Realty announces resignation of executive director
* Jiang jing has tendered his resignation as an executive director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2pvAw2V] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month of outflows in November, totaling $9.5 billion, compared with $27.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to a statement by Pacific Investment Management Co on Tuesday.
As of the end of November, the Pimco Total Return Fund assets were $162.8 billion and the fund remains the largest actively managed bond fund in the world.
The Pimco Total Return fund posted net after-fee returns of 1 pct, exceeding its benchmark by 0.29 pct for November. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 25 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q09Unm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)