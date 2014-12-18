NEW YORK Dec 18 Bond giant Pacific Investment
Management Co said on Thursday it expects global growth to
accelerate in 2015 to around 2.75 percent from around plus 2.5
percent this year, based on the view that supply-driven declines
in oil prices were fundamentally positive.
In its year-end Cyclical Forum outlook report, Pimco, which
oversees $1.87 trillion in assets under management, said former
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke backed Pimco's view that
the outlook for the U.S. economy is incrementally positive,
"reflecting improving household finances and confidence as well
as increasing evidence that the economic recovery is becoming
self-sustaining and broad-based.'
"... Bernanke suggested that monetary policymakers are
likely to remain deliberate. They will look past the drop in
headline inflation in the U.S. next year, and will remain
focused on the level and momentum of real growth as well as the
progress of core inflation toward target in determining the
proper future course of monetary policy," Pimco said.
Bernanke participated in Pimco's Cyclical Forum at its
Newport Beach, California, headquarters last week,
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve offered a strong signal
that it was on track to raise interest rates sometime next year,
altering a pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable
time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy.
