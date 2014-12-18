(Adds Ivascyn's favorite investment trades for new year)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 18 Pacific Investment Management
Co expects global growth to accelerate in 2015 to around 2.75
percent from around plus 2.5 percent this year, on expectations
that supply-driven declines in oil prices were fundamentally
positive, the bond giant said on Thursday in its year-end
Cyclical Forum outlook report.
Pimco said its view that the outlook for the U.S. economy is
incrementally positive is backed by former Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke, who participated in Pimco's Cyclical
Forum last week at its headquarters in Newport Beach,
California.
Pimco, which has $1.87 trillion in assets under management,
said its view reflects "improving household finances and
confidence as well as increasing evidence that the economic
recovery is becoming self-sustaining and broad-based."
In addition, Pimco said, "Bernanke suggested that monetary
policymakers are likely to remain deliberate. They will look
past the drop in headline inflation in the U.S. next year, and
will remain focused on the level and momentum of real growth as
well as the progress of core inflation toward target in
determining the proper future course of monetary policy."
Pimco said it expects economic growth in the United States
to grow between 2.75 percent and 3.25 percent in 2015, up from
an average of 2.4 percent this year.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve offered a strong signal
that it was on track to raise interest rates sometime next year,
altering a pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable
time" in a show of confidence in the U.S. economy.
The Fed said that inflation remains low, in part because of
falling energy prices, but expects it to rise "as the transitory
effects of lower energy prices and other factors dissipate."
Pimco's energy market experts said 70 percent of the drop in
the price of oil is driven by upside surprises in supply growth,
and some 30 percent and 40 percent of the reduction in demand
growth is coming from increased energy productivity, such as via
fuel-efficient vehicles, rather than slower economic growth.
EURO, YEN SEEN FALLING VS DOLLAR
Pimco's group chief investment officer, Dan Ivascyn, who
succeeded Bill Gross when he unexpectedly departed in late
September, said supply-driven declines in oil are a boost for a
majority of global economies, which is why Pimco expects global
growth to accelerate to around plus 2.75 percent in 2015 from
plus 2.5 percent this year.
"Declining oil prices will have a clear downside impact on
global inflation readings next year," Ivascyn said. "In most
developed economies, headline inflation will likely go into
negative readings in the early part of 2015, only to bounce back
toward positive core inflation readings as we go into late 2015
and early 2016."
Ivascyn said Pimco finds Treasury inflation-protected
securities "attractively valued given their recent
underperformance.
"Although we expect headline inflation (year-over-year) to
trough below the zero bound in the next few months, this is more
than reflected in TIPS valuations," he said.
Last week, Gross, the co-founder of Pimco and now portfolio
manager at Janus Capital Group Inc, said on a webcast
that said Treasury inflation-protected securities "are getting
pretty attractive" because there is now limited downside in
terms of price.
On currencies, Pimco's dominant cyclical view remains "the
U.S. dollar overweight versus other G-10 currencies as a result
of diverging economic growth and, importantly, diverging central
bank actions."
Ivascyn said he expects both the euro and the yen to decline
versus the dollar over the cyclical horizon despite significant
weakening already. "We feel this decline in their currencies is
a primary tool by which these regions can boost economic growth
and also solidify inflation expectations."
Pimco also remains favorable on eurozone peripheral bonds.
Given expected central bank support, combined with improving
earnings in Japan and attractive valuations in Europe, Pimco
sees room for outperformance in those equity markets, Ivascyn
said.
He added that Pimco continues to focus on the effectiveness
of the Bank of Japan's expansion of its already loose monetary
policy and the ability of the European Central Bank to deliver
on quantitative easing measures "versus what are now high market
expectations."
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gaffen and
Leslie Adler)