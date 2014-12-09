NEW YORK Dec 9 The Pimco Total Return Fund, whose long-time manager Bill Gross departed unexpectedly on Sept. 26, ended November with a slight increase in U.S. government-related holdings.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had exposure of 37 percent in November in U.S. government-related securities, up from 35 percent in the previous month, according to the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm's website on Tuesday.

The U.S. government category may include nominal and inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options, agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate securities, and interest rate swaps. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)