Oct 16 Russell Investments, which has more than
$279 billion in assets under management, said on Thursday that
the firm is replacing Pacific Investment Management Co with
Scout Investments Inc on its U.S. short-duration and core-plus
portfolios following the departure of Bill Gross.
"In a number of portfolios where we've made changes with
respect to PIMCO, we have higher confidence in carefully
selected alternate managers over the longer term," Gerard
Fitzpatrick, global chief investment officer of fixed income at
Russell Investments, said in a statement on its website.
