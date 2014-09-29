BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission provides key decisions on mergers, acquisitions
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Pimco executives held a global staff meeting and video conference with all employees on Monday to boost morale and discuss the future of Pimco, according to a source close to the situation.
On Sunday, Pimco CEO Doug Hodge told Reuters that Pimco is moving away from a founder-led model and the $2 trillion asset manager's flagship fund, formerly run by co-founder Bill Gross "does not define Pimco." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.