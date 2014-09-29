NEW YORK, Sept 29 Pimco executives held a global staff meeting and video conference with all employees on Monday to boost morale and discuss the future of Pimco, according to a source close to the situation.

On Sunday, Pimco CEO Doug Hodge told Reuters that Pimco is moving away from a founder-led model and the $2 trillion asset manager's flagship fund, formerly run by co-founder Bill Gross "does not define Pimco." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)