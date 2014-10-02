BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings lists shares following conversion of convertible bonds
* Aroundtown Property Holdings to list 25,649,374 new shares as of April 19 following the conversion of unlisted convertible bonds
NEW YORK Oct 2 TCW, a Los Angeles-based investment firm that is a major rival of Pimco, had roughly $1 billion of net inflows into its Metropolitan West Total Return Bond Fund since Friday, according to data by Morningstar
Last Friday Bill Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor and sometimes called the "Bond King," quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc, a day before he was expected to be fired from the firm he helped found more than 40 years ago.
April 18 Hong Kong stocks closed at a one-month low after posting their biggest percentage drop in four months, as investors returning from their holiday break had their first chance to react to escalating tensions over North Korea.