Oct 9 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's
largest bond fund whose long-time manager Bill Gross stunningly
departed on Sept. 26, ended September with a slight reduction in
U.S. government-related holdings and an increase in emerging
markets investments.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had exposure of 38 percent in
U.S. government-related securities in September, down from 41
percent in August, according to the Newport Beach, Calif.-based
firm's website late Thursday.
The U.S. government category may include nominal and
inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options,
agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate
securities, and interest rate swaps.
The fund's exposure in Emerging Markets increased to 10
percent of its assets in September, up from 9 percent in August,
according to Pimco's website, which featured the fund's new
management team - Scott Mather, Mark Kiesel and Mihir Worah.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, with $201.6 billion in assets,
left its exposure in mortgages and U.S. credit unchanged at 20
percent and 13 percent in September from the previous month.
Since Gross's departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with
$23.5 billion leaving the flagship Total Return Fund in
September alone.
Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors,
quit Pacific Investment Management Co for distant rival Janus on
Sept. 26. According to two sources familiar with the matter, he
was expected to be fired the next day from the firm he helped
launch more than four decades ago and built into a $2 trillion
investment powerhouse.
The Pimco Total Return Fund also held 53 percent of the
portfolio in cash equivalents, which include securities with a
duration of less than one year, uninvested cash, interest
receivables, net unsettled trades and broker money.
But that was being counterbalanced by a negative 51 percent
exposure in derivatives, which include offsets associated with
investments in futures, swaps and other derivatives. Such
offsets may be taken at the notional value of the derivative
position, which in certain instances may exceed the actual
amount owed on such position, Pimco added.
