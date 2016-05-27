(Add comments on government debt)
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY May 27 Pimco, one of the world's biggest
bond investors, is upbeat on Australian dollar bank subordinated
bonds because they offer more reasonable valuations compared
with two years ago, a contrast to the current negative yields of
some sovereign bonds.
"The whole bank capital structure in the financial sector is
improving with bond holders becoming more senior," Robert Mead,
managing director and head of Pimco Australia's portfolio
management, told Reuters on Friday.
Pimco has $1.5 trillion of funds under management worldwide.
"Spreads in Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital represent value," he
added.
Tier 1 and Tier 2 notes are issued by banks to form part of
their regulatory capital, which acts as buffers to protect
depositors. Under this framework, noteholders rank ahead of
shareholders in the event of bankruptcy.
Earlier this week, Westpac Bank, Australia's third
largest bank by assets, raised A$1.45 billion ($1.05 billion) in
Tier 1 capital at a margin of 490 basis points over the
benchmark Bank Bill Swap rate, equivalent to an interest rate of
around 7 percent.
Mead is also bullish on Australian dollar corporate bonds
rated investment grade, but declined to cite specific issuers or
sectors.
Given Australia's relatively high interest rates and subdued
economic outlook, Mead said he prefers the nation's bonds over
those of other developed countries such as Japan, Europe and the
United States.
Australia's two-year bonds pay an eye-popping 1.7 percent
compared with the negative yields of Germany, Italy,
France and Japan. Ten-year bonds pay 2.3 percent, a hefty return
versus the near zero percent rates of Japan and Germany.
While speculation is slowly mounting that Australia could
lose its triple A ratings, Mead does not see this happening in
the near-term.
"I am not overly worried about that as there aren't many
triple A rated countries left so the benefits of a top rating
are less valuable now," Mead said.
He said if Australia's credit ratings were cut, he would not
anticipate any long-term impact on the pricing of its debt.
Earlier this month, Moody's warned that Australia was
vulnerable to downside risks due to a slower pace of fiscal
consolidation.
($1 = 1.3847 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sam Holmes)