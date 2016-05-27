BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
SYDNEY May 27 Pimco, one of the world's biggest bond investors, is upbeat on Australian dollar bank subordinated bonds because they offer more reasonable valuations compared with two years ago, but it sees no value in government bonds paying negative yields.
"The whole bank capital structure in the financial sector is improving with bond holders becoming more senior," Robert Mead, managing director and head of Pimco Australia's portfolio management, told Reuters on Friday.
"Spreads in Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital represent value," he added.
Tier 1 and Tier 2 notes are issued by banks to form part of their regulatory capital which act as buffers to protect depositors. Noteholders rank ahead of shareholders. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
By Ambar Warrick May 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including children. A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to wi