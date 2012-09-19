FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The chief executive of bond
giant PIMCO said on Wednesday that he expected major central
banks to venture further into unknown territory as they battle
to prop up their flagging economies.
"These central banks are not only hyperactive now, they will
be hyperactive well into the recovery," Mohamed El-Erian told a
Commerzbank banking conference.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
Bank of Japan are all being forced to create a huge wave of
liquidity in an effort to resolve the challenges facing their
economies.
"They will venture deeper and deeper into unfamiliar
territory," he added.
The U.S. Federal Reserve was right to be gravely concerned
about the jobless rate in the world's biggest economy.
"The U.S. unemployment situation is not a problem, it's a
crisis," he said.
Over the next 12 months, PIMCO expects the U.S. to grow by
between 1 percent and 1.5 percent, Europe to contract by 1
percent to 1.5 percent, China to grow by 6.5 percent to 7
percent and the world economy as a whole to grow by 2 percent
and 2.5 percent, he said.
Asked about Greece, El-Erian said the heavily indebted
country was worse off after three years of austerity and risked
being destabilized by social unrest.
Politicians are understandably reluctant to take a decision
on Greece, either to permanently support the country financially
or see it exit from the euro zone.
"Until that decision is taken everyone will be worse off,"
he said.
PIMCO is an asset management unit of Europe's biggest
insurer Allianz.
(Reporting By Jonathan Gould)