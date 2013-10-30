Oct 30 Pimco, which runs the world's largest
bond fund under Bill Gross, has tapped Virginie Maisonneuve as
global head of equities, succeeding Neel Kashkari, who left the
firm earlier this year for a possible run for public office in
California.
She joins Pimco from Schroders Plc, where she most recently
served as head of global and international equities and will be
based in the firm's London office, Pimco said in a press release
on Wednesday. Her official start date is currently expected to
be in January 2014.
Mohamed El-Erian, Pimco's chief executive officer and
co-chief investment officer, said in a statement: "Virginie is a
proven equity investor and leader who has delivered a
track-record of success for clients throughout her 25-year
career as a portfolio manager and a business builder. We are
delighted to have Virginie on board as part of our multi-year
effort to deepen and expand the set of global investment
solutions we provide to clients around the world."