* Pimco: Rate-hike cycle to be 'slow' compared with past
* Pimco sees value in inflation-linked bonds as they are
mispriced
* Flagship Pimco Total Return Fund slashes Treasury holdings
(Adds flagship fund's reduction of U.S. government-related
debt)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 10 Pimco expects the U.S. Federal
Reserve to begin raising interest rates later this summer, most
likely in September, which could be the start of a multiyear
normalization process, the firm's chief investment officer of
U.S. core strategies said on Wednesday.
"While the process will likely be slow compared to past rate
hike cycles, if the Fed manages to stabilize inflation at its
target of 2 percent, then the central bank should get to the
neutral policy rate of 2 percent-2.5 percent within a couple of
years," Scott Mather said in a report. The neutral rate is the
point at which the rate is neither stimulative nor
contractionary.
Mather, one of three co-managers of the flagship Pimco Total
Return Fund with $107.3 billion in assets, the
second-largest bond fund in the world, said, "extraordinary
policy response of the past few years could result in more
inflation than expected."
Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, which oversees $1.59
trillion as of March 31, said it sees value in inflation-linked
bonds, which are mispriced given the firm's view that inflation
will be back to target levels "relatively quickly" and "may even
exceed them for a few years."
Pimco reported on its website on Tuesday that the firm
slashed its holdings of U.S. government-related debt in the
Pimco Total Return Fund by almost two-thirds in May from the
prior month, as it braces for the Fed to hike interest rates.
Pacific Investment Management Co, known as Pimco, a unit of
Germany's Allianz SE, said the Total Return Fund's
holdings of U.S. government-related debt fell to 8.5 percent in
May, down from 23.4 percent in April.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, which lost its crown as the
world's biggest bond fund in April to the Vanguard Total Bond
Market Index Fund, held as much as 35.3 percent of U.S.
government-related holdings in February.
Pimco's global fixed-income CIO, Andrew Balls, said
financial markets could be taken by surprise by higher U.S.
interest rates in the future, noting investors had priced in the
prospect of relatively low interest rates.
Overall, Mather said: "Returns are likely to be lower, and
the conventional ways of coping with rising interest rates,
including buying equities and credit securities, may not serve
as well in the more volatile environment. With U.S. rates rising
and the normalization process underway, successful investing
is going to require more discretion and skill."
