(Adds details on flows, comments from Pimco fund managers)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Jan 5 Pacific Investment Management
Co's flagship fund posted an inflow of $1.3 billion in December
on clients' reinvestments of capital gains, the Newport Beach,
California-based firm said on Tuesday.
That marked the fund's first inflow since April 2013. The
fund's assets stood at $89.9 billion at the end of December, the
firm said. The Pimco Income Fund had a $14.4 billion inflow in
2015.
Pimco said that the Total Return Fund would have had an
outflow in December without the impact of the capital gains
reinvestments.
The Pimco Total Return Fund fell 0.2 percent in December,
but still beat 95 percent of peers, according to Morningstar
data. For the year, the fund rose 0.7 percent to beat 87 percent
of peers. The Pimco Income Fund rose 2.6 percent in 2015, but
fell 0.9 percent in December, according to data provided by
Pimco.
"The Total Return Fund's outperformance came from several
areas related to our themes of economic and monetary policy
divergence around the world, including a more defensive stance
with respect to credit," said Scott Mather, a manager on Total
Return and Pimco's CIO for core strategies.
Mather told Reuters that there were more opportunities in
some credit sectors currently than there were in 2015 because of
a change in valuations. He also said that market expectations
for deflation would diminish in coming quarters.
Mather said that the Federal Reserve would likely hike rates
again in March and continue to hike two or three more times this
year.
On the Income Fund's performance, Pimco Group CIO Dan
Ivascyn said: "The stabilization of the U.S. housing market and
a drop in Australian interest rates, among other factors, helped
the Income Fund deliver solid performance in 2015, in spite of
periodic bouts of volatility."
Ivascyn told Reuters that he still saw value in both
high-yield and investment-grade energy credits. He said that oil
prices could rise to between $50-60 a barrel by year-end, but
that prices would be volatile in the meantime. U.S. crude oil
futures settled at $35.97 a barrel on Tuesday.
"Within the energy space, it's an area where we resisted the
temptation to get in early last year, during that initial
recovery stage, and are beginning to see value now, but you need
to be highly selective and very careful in what credits you're
focusing on," he said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by James Dalgleish, Chris
Reese and Andrew Hay)