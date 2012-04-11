By Jennifer Ablan

April 11 Bill Gross, manager of the world's largest bond fund, significantly decreased his exposure in U.S. Treasuries and other Treasury-related securities in March as well as scaled back on his leverage use.

According to PIMCO's website on Wednesday, Gross' $252 billion PIMCO Total Return Fund held 32 percent in U.S. Treasuries and Treasury-related securities as of the end of March 31, down from 37 percent as the end of February, according to its website late Wednesday.

Also notable was the Total Return fund's dramatic drop in its money market and net cash equivalents exposure to negative 23 percent at the end of March, from negative 31 percent at the end of February.

Having a so-called negative position in cash equivalents and money-market securities is an indication of derivative use, said Eric Jacobson, director of fixed-income research at Morningstar, who has analyzed PIMCO for more than a decade.

Derivatives have long been a staple of the trading strategy in PIMCO's Total Return Fund to generate some of the fund's returns.

Gross addressed the issue of PIMCO's reliance on derivatives in his March investment letter to customers.

In the note entitled "Defense," Gross says from 1980 to 2011, the firm employed an offensive strategy that utilized "prudent derivative structures" to generate "consistent alpha." In the note, he said the firm, for the time being, was shifting to a more defensive posture in light of the heightened risk that remains in the world financial markets. As part of that new strategy, Gross says PIMCO will "de-emphasize derivative structures that are fully valued and potentially volatile."

In that regard, the fund in March continued to hold over half of its assets in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), while the fund's cash equivalents and money-market securities were scaled back noticeably.

In January, that category was negative 35 percent, though that figure is now negative 23 percent.

Jacobson of Morningstar said short-term securities are put up as collateral as a way to boost leverage and increase holdings in bonds with longer maturities such as MBS, Treasuries and corporate bonds, he said.

For the 12-month ended April 10, the Barclays U.S. Treasury Index posted total returns of 10.27 percent.