FRANKFURT, March 15 Pimco Chief Executive
Douglas Hodge said the resignation of his predecessor Mohamed
El-Erian caught everybody by surprise but an internal succession
plan enabled the bond fund manager to distribute his tasks
swiftly.
"Mohamed El-Erian's departure was a very personal decision
and was a big surprise for all of us," Hodge was quoted as
telling German newspaper Euro am Sonntag on Saturday.
El-Erian, who had been widely seen as co-founder Bill
Gross's heir apparent, stunned the investment community in
January by announcing his departure. He will leave Pimco, a unit
of Germany's Allianz, Europe's largest insurer, in
mid-March.
Several U.S. institutional investors have said they are
closely monitoring the developments at Pimco in the wake of
El-Erian's abrupt resignation as CEO and ensuing acrimony
between him and Gross.
Hodge said El-Erian's departure was the third change at the
top of management in the company's 43-year-history.
"But we have always of course a succession plan and a strong
team. That's why we could quickly distribute Mohamed's tasks
internally," he said.
He also said the realignment in responsibilities would
enable Pimco to make some changes in order to cope with the
immense growth in the past years as well as changes in market
conditions and customer demands.
