Global auditor watchdog sets up home in Tokyo, Japan hopes to attract more institutions
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
July 15 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest mutual fund, increased its holdings of Treasury securities and mortgages in June as performance fell to its lowest since the financial crisis, data from the firm's website showed on Monday.
The fund, which is run by Pimco founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross, increased its holdings of Treasury securities to 38 percent in June from 37 percent in May during a broad selloff in the bond market. The fund also increased its holdings of mortgage securities to 36 percent in June from 34 percent the prior month.
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
April 3 Australian shares are expected to inch down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session. Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for material and energy stocks in the region. The local share price index futures was up 0.12 percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount t
NEW YORK, April 2 Tesla Inc, the U.S. luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle deliveries jumped 69 percent from a year ago to a quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the previous quarter.