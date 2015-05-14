(Refiling to fix formating in paragraph 2)
By Jennifer Ablan and David Gaffen
May 14 Pimco's global equities Chief Investment
Officer Virginie Maisonneuve is leaving after less than a year
and a half as the bond investment giant narrows its
stock-investing focus, it said on Thursday.
The firm said it would liquidate two Pimco equity
strategies: Emerging Markets, which Maisonneuve oversaw, and
Pathfinder, which is managed by Anne Gudefin and involves
purchasing stocks trading at significant discounts to intrinsic
value.
Chief Executive Officer Douglas Hodge said in a statement
that the equity business would remain an important part of the
firm's investing but would concentrate on areas "more fully
aligned with our capabilities and clients' needs."
Hodge said Pimco would continue to manage dividend and
long-short strategies and expand the firm's enhanced equities
strategies, including those in collaboration with its
subadvisor, Robert Arnott's firm Research Affiliates LLC.
Arnott's bread-and-butter "smart beta" or "fundamental
indexation" strategy - systematically selecting, weighting, and
rebalancing portfolio holdings on the basis of characteristics
other than market capitalization - has been hugely successful.
Pimco, which had $1.59 trillion in assets under management
on March 31, said it would not fill Maisonneuve's position.
In recent years, Pimco has tried to diversify its investor
base to include those buying equity products and even tapped
former Goldman Sachs banker Neel Kashkari, who ran the
U.S. government's $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program, to
direct an expansion into new markets, including stocks.
But the latest high-profile departure for Pimco, which has
become synonymous with the U.S. debt markets, is yet another
blow for the Newport Beach, California, firm.
"You don't think of Pimco when it comes to equity
investing," said David Schawel, vice president and portfolio
manager of Square 1 Financial. "They've been attempting this for
years."
In September, Bill Gross, co-founder of Pacific Investment
Management Co, left his post as chief investment officer and
joined mutual fund management firm Janus Capital Group Inc
, a move that followed record outflows from Pimco's
flagship portfolio and his clash with other top executives.
His departure came just eight months after his top deputy,
Mohamed El-Erian, stepped down.
"They remain primarily known as a bond shop, and assets in
their bond funds have declined as investors were concerned with
leadership changes ... and periods of underperformance," said
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P
Capital IQ.
Pimco's active and enhanced equities business has more than
$50 billion in assets under management.
Maisonneuve will direct the transition, but "in light of
these changes she has decided to leave the firm after a
transition period," Hodge said.
Portfolio managers and analysts associated with the two
Pimco equity strategies also will leave the firm.
Pimco brought in Maisonneuve in January 2014 as one of six
deputy chief investment officers.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Ted Botha)