By Jennifer Ablan and Luciana Lopez
| NEW YORK, March 17
NEW YORK, March 17 In mid-February, a group of
current and former Pimco employees were invited to a private
farewell party for Mohamed El-Erian on March 10, to mark his
impending departure as chief executive of the world's largest
bond fund.
El-Erian soon realized it was not a good idea, according to
three sources who had received the invitations and are in
contact with him.
On Feb. 24, the Wall Street Journal published a report
describing how El-Erian's previously close relationship with
Pimco co-founder Bill Gross had soured as the firm's investment
performance deteriorated last year. Then Gross told Reuters that
his one-time lieutenant was trying to "undermine" him, and that
he had "evidence" El-Erian "wrote" the Journal article.
El-Erian postponed the party soon after the March 6 Reuters
report, suggesting to colleagues and friends that he did not
want things to become awkward for his guests, and out of respect
for the tense situation at Pimco, the sources said.
One of these individuals, who subsequently spoke with others
on the guest list, said some people had also declined to attend,
worried that they could get caught in the bitter clash.
El-Erian, who has a nondisclosure agreement with Pimco (full
name Pacific Investment Management Company), declined to comment
for this article.
A spokesman for Pimco, which is a unit of German insurer
Allianz SE, declined to make Gross available for an
interview and declined to comment for this article.
El-Erian officially left the firm on Sunday. But interviews
with institutional investors, consultants, and current and
former Pimco employees show that the U.S. money manager will
likely be dealing with the fallout of his departure long after
he is gone from its Newport Beach, California headquarters.
Investors, as well as some employees, are alarmed by the
firm's subpar performance and outflows over the past year,
according to these interviews. Pimco's flagship Total Return
Fund, which Gross manages, trailed roughly 70 percent
of its peers and saw $1.6 billion in outflows in February,
marking the 10th straight month of outflows, according to
investment research firm Morningstar. Last year, $41.1 billion
left the Total Return Fund.
They worry whether Gross and his new team of managers can
heal the wounds that have opened up as a result of El-Erian's
departure and once again deliver the stellar returns that made
Pimco into a bond powerhouse with $1.9 trillion in assets.
Ever since El-Erian's departure, several sources said, Gross
has held multiple meetings with staff and spoken with clients,
in which he has tried to contain the damage but also sometimes
shown his anger.
Soon after the news first broke in January, Pimco took down
photos of El-Erian around headquarters and removed his trading
seat, according to one source close to El-Erian who has been
briefed on the changes by Pimco employees. It also replaced a
photo of them both on its Twitter stream with the firm's logo.
This was weeks before he was due to leave.
Eric Jacobson, a senior analyst at Morningstar, said when he
spoke with Gross in February, "Gross made it very clear he had a
poor view of El-Erian's investment performance record. He was
also very upset with El-Erian's decision to leave Pimco, and
also with the way that Gross says El-Erian handled that decision
and its aftermath."
One of the sources close to El-Erian said Gross and Pimco's
top executives should not have been surprised by his departure,
as El-Erian had told them late last summer and the autumn about
his desire to leave. Gross and others asked El-Erian to stay at
the time, according to the source.
ALLIANZ SHARES HIT
The troubles are also affecting Allianz, whose shares have
weakened more than 9 percent since the announcement of
El-Erian's departure, compared with a 4 percent drop for a
European insurers index. Last month, Allianz lowered its
expectations for Pimco's contribution to the group in 2014.
Morningstar expects Pimco's share of the group's total operating
profit to fall to 26 percent from around 30 percent.
Allianz declined to comment for this article.
In late February, Allianz Chief Financial Officer Dieter
Wemmer told Reuters TV that the insurer is closely involved in
all aspects of running Pimco except the investment strategy.
El-Erian, who sources said is well-liked by Allianz
executives, has been named to a part-time position as chief
economic adviser to the insurer.
While the drama between the two men plays out, Pimco has
been diligently trying to assuage concerns among investors. Two
sources close to the asset manager said the firm's
representatives called more than 3,500 clients after news of
El-Erian's resignation in January.
The representatives made sure they reached the clients in
person. If they got voicemail or had to leave a message, they
followed up until they could speak with them, the sources said.
Gross has promoted six portfolio managers to deputy chief
investment officer roles and revamped the investment committee.
The deputy CIOs have been positioned as possible successors to
Gross, who is known as the "Bond King" and turns 70 next month.
El-Erian, 55, was long seen as the heir apparent at Pimco.
The sources close to Pimco said investors have been giving
them positive feedback on the new structure.
HEADLINE RISK
Despite those efforts, some existing and potential investors
in recent days have been expressing nervousness about Pimco's
returns, El-Erian's departure and the headlines about the
falling out between the two men, according to several sources
familiar with the investors' thinking.
For example, an official at the Municipal Fire and Police
Retirement System of Iowa, which had $2.1 billion in assets as
of Dec. 31 and has been looking for a money manager, said Pimco
is one of the four finalists for its account. He said ever since
the dispute became public, Pimco has probably gone to the bottom
of that list. He added that the headline risk will weigh on
their decision, but stressed they have to do more due diligence.
The sources close to Pimco said many clients see the firm as
the target of a "media feeding frenzy." Pimco has been telling
them the hyperbole does not describe the actual situation
between Gross and El-Erian, the sources said.
Some big investors say that Pimco's message is persuasive.
David Hunter, chief investment officer of North Dakota's
Retirement and Investment Office, said Pimco made contact with
his fund shortly after the news of El-Erian's departure came
out. Since then there have been several other conversations,
with the frequency of contact being more than the typical
monthly or quarterly calls. It has about $400 million invested
with Pimco.
"They've been very proactive in getting the message out,"
Hunter said. "They were very professional, very diligent."
Even so, the North Dakota board and several other state and
local pension funds have also put Pimco on their "watch lists",
a signal that they will keep a much closer eye on its
performance than usual. It could eventually lead to reductions
in the amount of money they allocate to funds at the firm.
THE AFTERMATH
In recent days, Gross has become more contemplative,
according to Jacobson, who met him again on March 10.
"Gross clearly views a lot of the things he has said with
some regret, and takes responsibility for having said things
that have added to the drama rather than calmed the situation,"
Jacobson said.
Gross also said he would like Pimco's culture to be more
where his managers can work through issues internally, without
feeling like they have to pull their punches out of the fear of
crossing him, Jacobson added.
Several former employees described the firm as an
unforgiving, cut-throat place to work at, where people are
regularly humiliated for stumbles, fired for mistakes, and where
Gross' bad temper has to be put up with.
One former employee, for example, recalled nights he was so
scared of being fired for mistakes that he could not sleep.
Another said if someone showed up to an investment committee
meeting unprepared or just didn't sound coherent and concise,
they were unlikely to be asked back.
According to one of the sources, over the past few weeks
Gross has met more than two dozen senior portfolio managers
individually for half an hour each, and asked them how they were
doing and what was on their mind.
Such meetings with Gross are unusual. Several former
employees said he usually speaks to only a few people at the
firm and prefers to communicate by email.
Jacobson said Gross now seemed anxious to make it easier for
managers to get their ideas heard "without feeling as though
they're walking on egg shells."
FOCUS ON ALPHA
Referring to the new investment committee, Jacobson said,
"According to Gross, those folks very clearly feel more
comfortable speaking their minds and sharing their ideas than
was the case during earlier iterations of the committee."
Pimco's previous structure concentrated nearly all
investment strategy decision-making onto the shoulders of Gross
and El-Erian.
However, some former employees said they were skeptical that
after the dust has settled much will change at Pimco.
Some investors may not even want change. The aggressive
culture has yielded high returns: for more than 15 years,
Pimco's Total Return Fund posted one of the best results of any
bond fund.
Investment consultant NEPC said in a report based on
meetings with Pimco officials on Feb. 25 that the plan to
restructure the investment committee had been developed by
El-Erian more than 12 months ago and was simply accelerated
after he resigned.
NEPC came away from the meetings with the sense that the
deputy CIOs would perpetuate the investment culture at Pimco,
which it said "can be characterized as an intense and
competitive environment that has been developed over many
decades."
"This extreme focus on alpha and competition is embraced at
Pimco and in many ways differentiates the firm from its
competitors," NEPC wrote in a report for its client, the City of
Fresno Retirement Systems.
It recommended that the Fresno systems place money with
Pimco.