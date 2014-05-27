NEW YORK May 27 Investment firm Pimco said on
Tuesday that it has rehired former senior partner Paul McCulley,
the latest change in the wake of the high-profile departure of
co-chief investment officer Mohamed El-Erian earlier this year.
McCulley, who retired from Pimco in 2010, will serve in the
new role of chief economist, according to a statement from
Pimco. He will not manage client portfolios or serve as a
portfolio manager, the statement said.
Since retiring, McCulley has served as chairman of the
Global Society of Fellows of the Global Interdependence Center,
a think tank.
Pimco manages the world's largest bond fund.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Peter Galloway)