UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, named Alice Cavalier senior vice president in its alternatives team.
Cavalier, who will be based in London, will focus on the analysis of stressed and distressed investments in Europe.
She joins from Bayside Capital, an affiliate of private equity firm HIG Capital. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.