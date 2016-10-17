Oct 17 Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, named Alice Cavalier senior vice president in its alternatives team.

Cavalier, who will be based in London, will focus on the analysis of stressed and distressed investments in Europe.

She joins from Bayside Capital, an affiliate of private equity firm HIG Capital. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)