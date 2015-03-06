March 6 Investment management firm Pimco appointed David Hammer as executive vice president and portfolio manager for municipal bond portfolio management.

Hammer, who has 13 years of investment experience, will be based in New York and report to Joe Deane, executive vice president and head of Pimco's municipal bond portfolio management, the firm said.

Hammer, who had previously worked as senior vice president at Pimco, left the firm in 2014 to join Morgan Stanley as managing director, head of municipal trading and research. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)