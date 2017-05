July 11 PIMCO, the investment management arm of Allianz SE, appointed Frank Chen senior vice president and credit research analyst covering real estate.

Chen, based in Hong Kong, will be responsible for credit research on China's property sector and other Asia ex-Japan real estate coverage.

He joins from commercial real estate services company CBRE China, where he was head of research for the Greater China region. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)