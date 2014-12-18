Dec 18 Pimco, a global investment management
firm, hired Giles Money as senior vice president and portfolio
manager focused on global growth equity strategies, and Lucrecia
Tam as senior vice president and equity analyst focused on
industrials.
Both Money and Tam will be based in London and report to
Virginie Maisonneuve, managing director and chief investment
officer - global equities.
Prior to joining Pimco, Money worked at Schroders Investment
Management in London, where he was a global portfolio manager
and sector specialist focused on materials and utilities.
Tam, who also worked at Schroders in London, was an equity
analyst focused on industrials.
