Oct 23 The Orange County Sanitation District
(OCSD), a wastewater treatment facility in California, became
the latest institutional investor to move money away from bond
giant Pimco, weeks after the shock departure of Pimco's CIO Bill
Gross.
The OCSD said its board on Wednesday unanimously
approved the selection of Chandler Asset Management as its
external investment portfolio manager, dumping Pacific
Investment Management Company (Pimco), which had managed its
investment transactions since 1995.
In February, OCSD staff said it would be "prudent to
re-evaluate the availability of these (investment) services in
today's open market, from both a cost and a performance basis,"
for the then $430 million portfolio. The investment portfolio
has since grown to about $480 million.
The decision to replace Pimco is yet another jolt to the
bond giant as it struggles to retain clients following a year of
turmoil at the top.
The management changes began in January with the abrupt
departure of economist Mohamed El-Erian, which prompted many
institutional investors to step up their scrutiny of Pimco.
Roiling markets, Bill Gross surprised markets in September
by leaving the company he helped establish and build into a $2
trillion behemoth. Gross's departure prompted a series of
investor exits that the OCSD has now joined.
The California-based investment firm reported a 5 percent
drop in assets under management for the third quarter. Since
Gross's departure, Pimco has seen heavy outflows, with $23.5
billion leaving the Pimco Total Return Fund in September alone.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)