NEW YORK Jan 6 The Pimco Total Return Fund had
a record outflow in 2014, according to preliminary data from
Morningstar on Tuesday, with Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds
also posting a record annual outflow.
The Total Return Fund saw outflows of $103 billion in 2014,
according to the data.
Investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco's US open-end
mutual funds for 2014, a record annual withdrawal for any mutual
fund company, the data showed.
Pimco reported on Friday that its flagship Total Return Fund
posted a 20th straight month of outflows in December. Pimco
reported outflows of $19.4 billion for the month for that fund.
The fund's assets were $143.4 billion at the end of
December, less than half the peak of nearly $293 billion hit in
2013, Pimco said Friday.
"Pimco Total Return has become a symbol of reduced interest
in actively-managed funds," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of
mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
"What we've seen is that investors are either leaving
traditional mutual funds and going towards ETFs, or they're
staying within mutual funds and using nontraditional funds," he
said.
The Pimco Total Return exchange-traded fund saw
outflows of $32 million in December, for total outflows of $1.2
billion in 2014, according to the Morningstar data.
A request for comment to Pimco on Tuesday was not
immediately returned.
Management turmoil at Pimco spooked many investors last
year, with then chief executive officer Mohamed El-Erian leaving
in January amid reports of acrimony with firm co-founder Bill
Gross.
In September, Gross himself shocked markets by leaving Pimco
for smaller rival Janus Capital, which prompted a spike
in outflows.
"The Bill Gross departure encouraged investors to rethink
their investment exposure," Rosenbluth said.
"There are few watershed moments in the mutual fund world
that can even compare to the late September change," he added.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Sam Forgione; Editing by Alden
Bentley and Chizu Nomiyama)