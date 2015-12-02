(Adds performance figures for Total Return and Income funds,
quotes from Mather and Ivascyn, byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 2 Pacific Investment Management
Co's flagship fund in November posted its smallest monthly cash
withdrawal this year at $1.5 billion, according to the Newport
Beach, California firm's website on Wednesday.
The slowdown in outflows from the Pimco Total Return Fund,
with assets under management of $91.9 billion, comes as Pimco
has posted a sharp improvement in the fund's performance.
The Total Return fund has delivered a return of 1.29 percent
year to date through Dec. 1, beating 80 percent of similar bond
funds. For the month to Dec. 1, the fund is up 0.27 percent,
surpassing 94 percent of similar bond funds, according to
Morningstar.
"We've felt for some time that markets were being overly
pessimistic about the Fed's chances of successfully reflating
the U.S. economy and beginning the normalization process," said
Scott Mather, a manager on Total Return and Pimco's CIO for core
strategies. "Our positions in November benefited as inflation
expectations and monetary policy divergence themes became more
realistically priced."
Across Pimco's broader complex, more than 25 funds continued
to have positive inflows during November across income,
mortgages, money market/short term, municipals, commodity and
Research Affiliates equity strategies.
Recent market conditions and long-term performance have
attracted investors to Pimco's top-performing income strategies.
For example, the Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Group CIO
Dan Ivascyn, reached $52.4 billion in assets under management in
November, reflecting $13 billion in inflows since the start of
the year, driven by strong performance, including a return of
3.54 percent year-to-date after fees.
"In the Income Fund, a variety of investments benefited as
the U.S. housing market continued to stabilize and certain
growth divergence themes and higher-quality emerging market
exposures also added to returns," said Ivascyn, who manages the
Income Fund along with Alfred Murata.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)