FRANKFURT, March 18 Bond fund giant PIMCO's
chief executive said he expected Portugal to be the next euro
zone country to falter, according to an interview in German
weekly Der Spiegel.
Asked whether he expected Portugal to have become the next
Greece by the end of this year, Mohamed El-Erian told the
magazine: "Yes, unfortunately that will be the case".
Portugal's economy is forecast to contract 3.3 percent this
year - its deepest slump since the 1970s - as the government
implements austerity measures under a 78 billion euro ($103
billion) bailout from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund.
El-Erian, also co-chief investment officer of PIMCO, said he
expected Portugal's first bail-out package will be insufficient,
prompting it to ask the EU and IMF for more money.
"Then there will be a big debate about how to split the
burden between the EU, creditors, the IMF and the European
Central Bank. And then financial markets will become nervous
because they are worried about private sector participation," he
told the magazine in an interview published on Sunday.
El-Erian said this year would show whether the euro zone
will fall apart or become a smaller but stronger entity, with
the first option being "less likely but definitely not to be
ruled out".
He expected the euro zone could emerge from its crisis very
quickly if its members "finally took the initiative".
"There is a lot of money waiting on the sidelines to see
what happens. A lot of money," he said, adding executives would
start investing again as soon as there was clarity on how the
situation in the euro zone will develop.
PIMCO, with $1.36 trillion assets under management, is a
unit of German group Allianz that is largely
autonomous.
Asked about talk that PIMCO could be spun off from its
parent, El-Erian said: "That is total nonsense".
($1 = 0.7592 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)