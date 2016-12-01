By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 1 The Pacific Management
Investment Co (Pimco) will pay $20 million and retain an
independent compliance consultant to settle charges that it
misled investors about the performance of its Total Return ETF,
U.S. regulators announced Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's settlement with
Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, came more
than two years after legendary bond manager Bill Gross, who
managed Pimco's Total Return Fund, left the company for smaller
rival Janus Capital Group.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)