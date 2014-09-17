LONDON, Sept 17 Pimco's London-based emerging market equities head Masha Gordon has left the giant U.S. asset management firm "to pursue other interests", the company confirmed on Wednesday.

In a statement, Pimco said Virginie Maisonneuve, who is the company's Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Equities, is running the emerging markets equity strategy following Gordon's departure.

A source at the company said Gordon had left two weeks ago.

Maisonneuve joined the firm last year from British fund manager Schroders, succeeding Neel Kashkari as head of the firm's equities business who left to pursue a career in politics.

Since the abrupt departure of Mohamed El-Erian in January, Pimco has undergone a leadership shake-up that has included the hire of Paul McCulley, managing director and chief economist, a new role for the Newport Beach, California, firm.

Pimco, which oversees $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, has hired senior talent across its broad investment platform throughout this year.

